LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several restaurants in the community have put together special curbside menus to honor Easter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to support social distancing, we have compiled a list of Kentuckiana restaurants to help make your Easter dinner tradition special.

If your favorite restaurant is missing, let us know and we will try to add it to the list.

Aspen Creek Grill

Bourbons Bistro

Butchertown Grocery

Con-Huevos

Cracker Barrel Blankenbaker

Crushed Ice Catering

DISH on Market

Fork and Barrel

Holy Smokes BBQ

Lady Fingers Catering

Mesa collaborative kitchen

Metro Diner

O-Line Sports Grill

Orange Clover (IN)

River House

ROC Restaurant

Salsaritas Fresh Mexican Grill

Texas Road House

The Fat Lamb

Wild Eggs

Varamese

Volare

