Health officials taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 70 and older in Shelby, Henry, Spencer and Trimble County

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's third highest daily COVID-19 total Friday.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The North Central District Health Department is now taking appointments as it enters Phase 1B of Kentucky's vaccine plans.

The department is providing vaccines to any individual 70 or older who works or resides in Shelby, Henry, Spencer or Trimble County. Those who sign up must provide proof of age.

Those who want the vaccine must go to www.ncdhd.com for the department's vaccination form, and then call the COVID-19 hotline at (502) 390-2600 to set up the appointment.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's third highest daily COVID-19 total Friday, only behind Thursday and Wednesday's totals.

"We've had the three highest days ever, which means it's the highest likelihood since this entire thing began that the people you're around have COVID," Beshear said.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said holiday gathers have played a huge factor in the increase, saying the state may see more in the coming weeks.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.