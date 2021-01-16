Can you travel to another county to receive the vaccine in Kentuckiana?

Vaccines are still limited in both Kentucky and Indiana.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Have you wondered if you can travel to another county to receive the vaccine? What if there no appointments at your health department and you work in a different county?

WHAS11's Ellen Smith got answers to your questions.

Yes, you can travel across county lines to get a COVID shot.

In both Kentucky and Indiana, if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, you are able to travel outside of your county of residence to get vaccinated.

Dr. Yazel, the Clark County Health Officer says in Indiana, they are just asking for proof that patients are Indiana residents, typically an Indiana's driver license.

Vaccines are still limited in both Kentucky and Indiana. And Yazel, says there is an extremely high demand.

"As soon as we put our appointments up, I always say it is like Aerosmith tickets. They go so fast usually within the first fifteen minutes," he said.

Dr. Moyer, Chief Health Strategist for the city of Louisville says despite people having that option, it is important to focus on those who need the vaccine the most.

She says she knows anyone who has the means will go anywhere to be vaccinated, but," We are trying to have an equity perspective and reaching those that can't fly to another state or drive to Corbin to get vaccinated."

Dr. Yazel said traveling to another county comes with the risk of exiting one's own social circle, which can lead to the spread of the virus.

He said, "One thing we do try and stay within your own social circles because it does limit the spread. So If you do have a lot of travel from county to county for the vaccination we do worry about that."

Vaccination distribution is based on population, and both Yazel and Moyer say staying in your own county, will improve vaccine distribution.

"The rollout will go more effectively if you go in your own respective counties," said Yazel.

Moyer said despite the vaccine being open to anyone who is eligible, she is "trying to Prioritize Jefferson County residents and those that work here."