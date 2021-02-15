Indiana reporting less than 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health is warning COVID-19 clinics around the state could be postponed due to the weather.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of Feb. 15, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, Feb. 15

The Indiana State Department of Health reports 817 new cases for a total of 649,652. There were also an additional 19 deaths bringing the death toll to 11,765.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments postponed

The Indiana State Department of Health is warning COVID-19 clinics around the state could be postponed due to the weather. If an appointment had to be moved, patients will be contacted with possible times to get it in the coming days.

The state is working to ensure that Hoosiers who are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine still receive the dose within the appropriate timeframe. A second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday, Feb. 15, 816,758 Hoosiers have received the first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 are fully vaccinated.