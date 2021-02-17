3 COVID-19 testing sites in Louisville, Lexington closed due to weather

Bluewater Diagnostic Lab said three of its locations, including two in Louisville, will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to wintry weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 to inclement weather.

Bluewater Diagnostic Lab said three of its locations in Kentucky would not offer tests Wednesday.

The three locations closed on Feb. 17 are:

UAW at 3000 Fern Valley Road in Louisville

Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville

Southland Christian Church at 2349 Richmond Road in Lexington

Bluewater said it has several other locations still open Wednesday for people needing a COVID-19 test. The locations are in a drive-through format and do not require an appointment ahead of time.

These locations are still open:

Seven Counties, 471 East Champions Trace, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Seven Counties LaGrange, 2141 Spencer Court, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Family Health Center Portland, 2215 Portland Ave., 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Family Health Center Fairdale, 1000 Neighborhood Place, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Family Health Center Downtown, 834 East Broadway, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Family Health Center Americana, 4805 Southside Dr., 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

