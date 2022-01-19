Don't make a doctor's appointment just to get a COVID test, Norton medical director says

Dr. Rademaker urges anyone who is in need of a test to find their nearest drive-thru testing location rather than see a primary care physician.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking to get tested for COVID-19 and an at-home test won't meet your needs, you should utilize a drive-thru testing site rather than visit your local doctor.

Dr. Mary Rademaker, medical director of Norton Immediate Care Centers, said the influx of people trying to get a test through their primary care physician can cause appointments to fill up, blocking those who need to see a doctor for other medical reasons from getting a timely appointment.

"Quite a bit of people are just seeking a test," Dr. Rademaker said.

She urges anyone who is in need of a test, particularly those whose employers don't accept at-home tests, to find their nearest drive-thru testing location.

There are at least a dozen testing sites for the general public listed on the Louisville COVID-19 hub. Click here for more information.

