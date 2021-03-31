COVID-19 testing sites begin to close as demand decreases

In November, 745,879 tests were conducted. In March, around 451,500 tests given.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While fall 2020 saw large lines at COVID-19 testing sites, those long lines have now transferred to vaccine sites. As the number of people getting tested declines, testing sites will start to close down.

"Testing sites are going to exist as they're needed. As the demand goes away, as more people are vaccinated, if we don't need them, they're going to go away," said Erik Korte, associate laboratory director at Bluewater DX Labratory.

Korte said the demand has decreased. Bluewater has already closed some of their sites.

"There are currently, usually not lines at all at our testing locations," Korte said. "So people can drive up and get tested and in general they'll get results the next day."

Kentucky has seen a decline in testing within the last five months. In November, 745,879 tests were conducted. In March, around 451,500 tests given — a 40% decline.

Indiana is seeing a similar decrease. From November to March, the state has seen a decline of about 72%.

"I just want to make sure that everyone is aware that that doesn't mean that it's time to necessarily go on Spring Break or start letting your mask hang a little bit lower," Korte said.

With that said, Bluewater said they do have a site opening at Oxmoor Mall to help with the rush they expect from those who are coming back from Spring Break.

"We want to keep them open for situations like that, but I would hope by fall, we're in a completely different environment," Korte said.

As we get herd immunity, we can expect those mass testing sites to continue to close, which Korte said is a good thing.

"As demand goes away, we can put those resources in different areas, we're just as excited as everybody else for COVID-19 to go away," Korte said.

With the expectation that COVID-19 will be with us for awhile, testing sites will be around for the foreseeable future.

