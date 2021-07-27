New COVID-19 testing program offered to Kentucky schools

It is limited to staff and students of Kentucky K-12 public, private and charter schools.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department for Public Health is offering a COVID-19 Testing Program for schools to assist with safe in-person learning for the upcoming academic year, Commissioner Steven Stack announced Monday.

It is limited to staff and students of Kentucky K-12 public, private and charter schools.

“We’ve been given $134 million by the federal government to create a testing program for K-12 schools, public and private, throughout the entire commonwealth,” Stack said. “I urge everyone who operates a school out there to explore the options and make testing available to keep yourselves safe.”

Superintendents and school administrators can learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/K-12-kentucky-school-testing-program.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.