COVID test no-shows causing concern, hurting the process to get others tested in timely fashion

Recently, the department has seen on average, 20-25 people daily, not show up for their COVID testing appointments.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Clark County Health Department administers between 200-250 COVID-19 tests daily. Recently, they have been full almost every single day.

They said there's a trend that's not good and needs to stop. An average 20-25 people do not show up for their appointments daily and that is concerning for local health officials.

"We want to make sure we are getting as many people through as possible but we also want to make sure they are the ones who need it the most," said Dr. Eric Yazel, the Clark County Health Officer.

Monday, the Clark County Health Department Facebook Page asked people to keep their appointments or at least cancel if they couldn't make them.

Yazel says since the delta variant came to the community there has been a consistently high demand for testing.

"We saw a pretty rapid rise in our testing when delta first came to the area and then it's been persistently busy ever since," he said.

Yazel attributes the demand to high levels of COVID-19 activity in the community but he is asking for everyone to utilize testing appropriately.

