Dr. Stack: Do not go to ER just for COVID test in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack says people who don't need emergency care shouldn't visit hospitals for COVID-19 testing but should go to a pharmacy or contact their local health department for more resources instead.
Stack said Thursday that Kentucky’s emergency rooms have been reeling from record-high ICU admissions among virus patients.
He says patients who arrive at hospitals seeking only a test may have to wait hours and could be billed even if they leave without being tested.
Information on how to find a COVID-19 testing site in Kentucky is available online.
