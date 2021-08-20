Dr. Stack: Do not go to ER just for COVID test in Kentucky

Stack said patients who arrive at hospitals seeking only a test may have to wait hours and could be billed even if they leave without being tested.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack says people who don't need emergency care shouldn't visit hospitals for COVID-19 testing but should go to a pharmacy or contact their local health department for more resources instead.

Stack said Thursday that Kentucky’s emergency rooms have been reeling from record-high ICU admissions among virus patients.

He says patients who arrive at hospitals seeking only a test may have to wait hours and could be billed even if they leave without being tested.

Information on how to find a COVID-19 testing site in Kentucky is available online.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.