Drive-thru COVID testing site to open at Churchill Downs; Here's how to get an appointment

The six-lane COVID-19 testing site is expected to open on Monday. You must preregister.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The highly infectious omicron variant is blamed in the COVID-19 surge across Kentuckiana. Now, Louisville officials are looking to increase mass testing access to residents.

Mayor Greg Fischer said in a Thursday press conference that Louisville has plenty of vaccines and booster shots available for residents.

He said now the focus is on testing, announcing a new partnership between the city and Bluewater Diagnostics to open a mass drive-through testing facility at Churchill Downs.

Fischer said the site would open on Monday, Jan. 10 and that it would remain open to the public until it isn't needed. Tests are free of charge.

The Churchill Downs testing location will be available every Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the orange parking lot.

Pre-registration is required, which can be done online.

"What we're trying to avoid here is our hospital system being overrun with patients," Fischer said. "That pushes the most serous health challenges out into the community, and the wait times for people to be serviced in the hospital would become unacceptable."

Residents will need to bring a government issued ID (driver's license or passport) and their insurance card. If you don't have insurance, be prepared to give a Bluewater employee your social security number.

Dina English with Bluewater Diagnostics said the location will have a total of six lanes, one will be dedicated to rapid testing only and another will be specifically for the city's employees and staff.

She said the location can do an estimated average of 1,000-3,000 tests a day.

