'The pandemic is not over': The Kentucky Derby is over, health officials concerned that COVID cases could spike

Officials are strongly encouraging people to get tested and a vaccination if you attended small or large events Kentucky Derby weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you attended last weekend’s Kentucky Derby or celebrated outside of Churchill Downs, officials said those regardless of their vaccination status should get tested.

Louisville’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer stressed the importance for people to monitor their symptoms and quarantine if they attended small gatherings or were around large crowds because they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“The pandemic is not over, and our increase in cases show that,” Dr. Moyer said. “The minute we let our guard down or get relaxed in our efforts the virus is ready to rise up and spread in our community.”

She said the current status of cases do not reflect Derby weekend but reminds everyone cases grow exponentially.

“Our case count from July 4, started out small with a few people infected, but as it grew exponentially and found more people that case count grew at the end of July,” Dr. Moyer said. “So, we have to be able to test, isolate and vaccinate or that same thing might happen again. Testing allows us to track the spread of COVID and helps us find new variants that are driving spikes in cities across the U.S. and the globe and helps us make sure people get timely access to medical treatment."

The health department reported 859 new cases over the previous with and reported 9 new deaths.

So far, about 652,025 vaccines have been given in Metro Louisville since December. About 45.4% of residents have received one dose of vaccine while 34.4% have completed the vaccine series.

