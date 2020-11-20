x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Coronavirus

What's the risk? COVID-19 assessment chart ranks holiday activities

The chart, released by the Texas Medical Association, includes everything from mailing letters to Santa to in-person Black Friday shopping.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Medical Association (TMA) wants to help make it easier to know which holiday activities have the least COVID-19 risk. 

On Tuesday, the TMA COVID-19 Task Force and TMA Committee on Infectious Disease released a new "Know Your Risk This Holiday Season" chart ranking 34 holiday activities from least to most risky. The chart is a follow-up to the COVID-19 risk assessment chart the agency released over the summer.

"People are asking, 'How social can I be during the holidays? What is safe or not safe?'" said Dr. Ogechika Alozie with the TMA COVID-19 Task Force. "So, the Task Force really wanted to be diligent about calling out certain activities and give people a compass to guide their behavior."

The chart rates activities from 1 (least risk) to 10 (riskiest) assuming that participants would wear facial coverings when practical, maintain a safe social distance from people not in their household and wash their hands frequently.

What's the risk?

Low-risk activities include:

  • Online shopping
  • Mailing a letter to Santa
  • Viewing holiday lights in your car with family

Moderate-risk activities include:

  • Ice skating at an outdoor rink
  • Traveling by plan to visit family or friends
  • Attending a holiday parade

High-risk activities include:

  • Hosting a holiday party
  • Caroling with a group
  • Celebrating New Year's Eve at a bar

Taking photos with Santa and shopping in-person on Black Friday both landed between the moderate and high categories.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.