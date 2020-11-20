What's the risk? COVID-19 assessment chart ranks holiday activities

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Medical Association (TMA) wants to help make it easier to know which holiday activities have the least COVID-19 risk.
On Tuesday, the TMA COVID-19 Task Force and TMA Committee on Infectious Disease released a new "Know Your Risk This Holiday Season" chart ranking 34 holiday activities from least to most risky. The chart is a follow-up to the COVID-19 risk assessment chart the agency released over the summer.
"People are asking, 'How social can I be during the holidays? What is safe or not safe?'" said Dr. Ogechika Alozie with the TMA COVID-19 Task Force. "So, the Task Force really wanted to be diligent about calling out certain activities and give people a compass to guide their behavior."
The chart rates activities from 1 (least risk) to 10 (riskiest) assuming that participants would wear facial coverings when practical, maintain a safe social distance from people not in their household and wash their hands frequently.
What's the risk?
Low-risk activities include:
- Online shopping
- Mailing a letter to Santa
- Viewing holiday lights in your car with family
Moderate-risk activities include:
- Ice skating at an outdoor rink
- Traveling by plan to visit family or friends
- Attending a holiday parade
High-risk activities include:
- Hosting a holiday party
- Caroling with a group
- Celebrating New Year's Eve at a bar
Taking photos with Santa and shopping in-person on Black Friday both landed between the moderate and high categories.
