COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations trending downward in Louisville

Vaccination rates in the city are continuing to go up. Right now, 57.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, while 65% has received at least one dose.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville health officials say the city is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though Jefferson County remains in the red zone.

Vaccination rates in the city are continuing to go up. Right now, 57.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, while 65% has received at least one dose.

As approval of a vaccine for kids five to 11-years-old draws closer, Dr. Daniel Blatt of Norton Children's hospital says the best way parents can protect their children and others is to get the vaccine.

"It's okay for parents to be worried, but it's also necessary that they talk to people who do this for a living, study this, trusted outlets and find out the facts about what's going on with the vaccines," Blatt said. "And the facts are that they are very, very safe and they are going to prevent a lot of kids from getting sick, dying and transmitting COVID from those around them."

He also said Norton will have a number of locations that will be open for kids to get the vaccine once it becomes approved.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.