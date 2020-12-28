COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Indiana nursing homes

Residents hope the vaccine will allow them to welcome visitors again in the next few months.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — People in the most at-risk population for COVID-19 are now receiving the Moderna vaccine.

CVS Health gave the first of two shots to residents and staff during a seven-hour on-site vaccine clinic Monday at the Aspen Trace Senior Living Community in Bargersville.

Residents hope the vaccine will allow them to welcome visitors again in the next few months.

"If you're healthy enough to get that shot, I think it's a good idea," said 86-year-old Dolores Williams, who received the vaccine. "I can at least bring my family and friends in and hug them, and I won't feel guilty about giving them the virus."

Williams just celebrated Christmas with her family through a window.

"They stood outside the window, with the window closed, and they sang carols to me,” Williams said. "Believe me, they cannot sing. But it was great. It was great to see them here, but I just wished I could have been with them."

Aspen Trace has reported no COVID-19 deaths, but statewide, about half of the 7,539 such deaths are residents in long-term care facilities.

Monday was the first CVS Health on-site vaccine clinic at a long-term care facility in the Indianapolis area. About 200 residents and staff received the Moderna vaccine during the clinic.

"It's just a feeling of hope," said Gregg Gormal, COO for CarDon & Associates, which operates Aspen Trace. "Today is the first step of two in which we can rejoin our residents with their loved ones. They no longer have to visit their windows. They get to touch, hug, and hold one another soon, so I think this is pretty monumental."

Gormal said about 95 percent of the residents are willing and able to get the shot. He said the acceptance rate among staff was up to 70 percent.

CVS has more than 15 teams spread across the state, hoping to complete the first round of vaccine clinics at long-term care facilities by the end of January.

"This is absolutely life-changing," said Jason Pribble, CVS Health district leader. "It gave me a great sense of purpose as a pharmacist to be able to get up this morning and know there's probably not been a day in my career that I've been able to lead a team that's going to have as big of an impact in saving lives as we are starting today."

Williams said she had to look at her arm to make sure she got the vaccine. She said she didn't feel the needle at all.

CVS Health returns in four weeks to administer the required second dose.

"I really urge people to get this vaccine," Williams said. "I really do, no matter what age."

Arbor Trace in Richmond also had a clinic for their residents Monday.

They have felt the effects of COVID-19. Arbor Trace had 62 cases in this pandemic and lost eight residents, so getting this vaccine was a long time coming.

"It's been really rough on our residents, it's been really rough on staff. There's been a lot of illness. The loneliness that they have had to deal with. It has been tough," said director Shelli Ross at Arbor Trace. "So those vaccines today just gave us a lot of hope."

CVS also set up a clinic at Bethany Village in Indianapolis. They hope to have 100 percent of their residents and staff vaccinated.