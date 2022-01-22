More drive-thru COVID-19 test sites open in Louisville

Two of the clinics will be in Shively and the California neighborhood in west Louisville starting on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s alarming increase of COVID-19 cases has prompted more facilities to offer testing.

In downtown Louisville, Pearl Diagnostic Laboratory and Galen College of Nursing will team up for a testing center at 707 South Third Street beginning Monday, Jan. 24.

The site will offer nasal, oral and the Yale School of Public Health SalivaDirect PCR tests. Those who are tested at that site should received their results from 24 to 48-hours.

The testing will be offered on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will close from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness will also open two new testing sites in west Louisville and Shively.

Officials said rapid antigen and molecular PCR tests will be available for free at St. Stephen Church and Shively City Hall.

“Testing not only helps slow the spread of COVID-19, but it also helps save lives by bringing awareness to individuals,” Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of LMPHW said. “But remember, the best way to keep you and your family safe is to get vaccinated and boosted, if you’re eligible. Wearing a high-quality mask in public indoor spaces is also extremely important, especially with the highly contagious omicron variant running rampant in our community.”

St. Stephen will offer drive-thru testing Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church is located at 1018 South 15th Street.

Shively City Hall’s testing will be indoors and offered from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, 25 and 26. After that, they will hold testing on every Tuesday and Friday throughout February. They are located at 3920 Dixie Highway.

For those wanting a test, you will have to bring a photo ID. Appointments or proof of insurance is not required for the Metro Public Health and Wellness sites.