COVID-19 self collection kits available at Louisville Walmart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Walmart store in Louisville is now offering COVID-19 self-collection kits for curbside pickup.

The kits allow medically eligible patients to self-administer their nasal swab test conveniently at home.

Patients must be screened and schedule an appointment through Quest Diagnostics’ online portal at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com to pick up a test kit.

Kits will be delivered curbside at the Walmart at 2020 Bashford Manor Lane, Louisville KY, 40218.

On the day of their appointment, those picking up test kits should wear a mask, park in the pharmacy pickup spaces, call the number on the sign and remain in the vehicle to wait for an associate. Kits may not be picked up inside the store.

Once the test is administered at home, patients should follow directions for shipping the collection to Quest Diagnostics to be processed. Test results are typically available 48-72 hrs. after the sample is received.

Visit www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com to learn more about home testing and see if you qualify.

For more COVID-19 testing options in Kentucky and Indiana, check out our list of current drive-thru testing locations.

