$71M in emergency COVID-19 relief available for Louisville colleges, universities and students

The funding helps Louisville institutions of higher education recover from financial fallout of the pandemic and continue educating students safely.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Relief is on the way for colleges, universities and students affected financially by COVID-19.

Congressman John Yarmuth said $71 million in emergency funds will be made available under the American Rescue Plan.

Yarmuth said the funding helps Louisville institutions of higher education recover from financial fallout of the pandemic and continue educating students safely.

Half of the funding each college receives will be distributed to students facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships.

“The burden on students these past 14 months has been almost unthinkable, and I’m thrilled to have worked with my fellow Democrats to get them some much needed relief through the American Rescue Plan,” Yarmuth said. “These are critical investments, and investments in the education of the American people have always paid off many times over. Students will immediately feel the impact of this funding, and our economy and communities will benefit from their contributions for years to come. I’m proud to get government on the side of students again.”

The monies provided to the for-profit institutions must go entirely to direct relief for students.

Here’s what schools in Yarmuth’s district will receive:

University of Louisville - $37,569,408

Jefferson Community and Technical College - $22,546,493

Bellarmine University - $6,333,901

Spalding University - $3,383,988

Sullivan University - $1,090,859

Simmons College of Kentucky - $872,962

Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary - $98,448

Students will have to contact their college or university for more information on applying for emergency grants.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.