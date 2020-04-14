INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Correction has announced its first death of an offender at the Westville Correctional Facility, located in Westville, Indiana, late evening on Monday.

RELATED: Real-time updates | Indiana State Health Department reports 313 new cases, 387 total deaths for the state

According to a news release, the offender is a male over the age of 70, who did not have indications of illness, reported experiencing chest pains and trouble breathing on Monday.

He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and later died at the hospital. While at the hospital, the offender tested positive for COVID-19.

The immediate family will be notified. No other information is available.

RELATED: Coronavirus drive-thru testing locations in Kentuckiana

RELATED: Treyton Oak Towers say 2 more residents succumb to COVID-19, bringing total to 9 at facility

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.