COVID-19 | Kentucky Governor gives updates on cases, vaccine and tests

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held is 4:00 p.m. weekly update on COVID-19 and the pandemic's continuous impact across Kentucky.
Beshear said 62% of all Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Those 75 years and older who have been vaccinated have increased to 92%. Only 16% of children between 5-11 years old have been vaccinated.
The five counties with the highest percentage of those vaccinated are:
- Fayette (74%)
- Woodford (73%)
- Jefferson (70%)
- Campbell (69%)
- Perry (67%)
Beshear said rapid testing is most likely going to become more prevalent whether that is the day before a get together or even the day of.
When you're gonna get together, you want to get together without wearing masks, I get that," said Beshear.
"If everybody is vaccinated, that's a good step one."
Beshear said step two is to get tested as close to the get together as possible.
WATCH FULL BRIEFING
Check below for other COVID-19 related stories:
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.