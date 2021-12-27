COVID-19 | Kentucky Governor gives updates on cases, vaccine and tests

Gov. Beshear said rapid testing is most likely going to become more prevalent whether that is the day before a get together or even the day of.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held is 4:00 p.m. weekly update on COVID-19 and the pandemic's continuous impact across Kentucky.

Beshear said 62% of all Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Those 75 years and older who have been vaccinated have increased to 92%. Only 16% of children between 5-11 years old have been vaccinated.

The five counties with the highest percentage of those vaccinated are:

Fayette (74%)

Woodford (73%)

Jefferson (70%)

Campbell (69%)

Perry (67%)

When you're gonna get together, you want to get together without wearing masks, I get that," said Beshear.

"If everybody is vaccinated, that's a good step one."

Beshear said step two is to get tested as close to the get together as possible.

