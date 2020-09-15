Data Deep Dive | COVID-19 death tolls trend up in Kentucky and Indiana

The FOCUS team is breaking down the death trends and also explaining how the difference in the way the states report the date can impact the trends.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before we dive into the data, it is worth noting, Indiana provides death data based on the date of death, whereas

Kentucky reports deaths as they are reported to the state.

That means Indiana data is a slightly less delayed and more accurate reflection of how the virus is impacting the community.

The FOCUS team has request data by day of death in Kentucky and hope to bring that to you soon.

However, because the coronavirus can take weeks or months to run it course both states' death counts can only show how the virus is spreading weeks or months ago.

Here is a look at the deaths from the virus.

KENTUCKY

This graph shows the deaths in Kentucky by day. Each bar shows deaths reported to the state.

The dates are along the bottom.

That dotted trend line is tracking the 7-day average.

Follow that line to the far right -- you'll notice what we did -- that line is higher than ever.

Last week, a record-breaking 22 deaths were reported on September 10.

Those bars reaching above that line are driving the trend up.

INDIANA TREND

Follow that trend line to the right.

That dotted line was on a steep and steady decline from the high points in May and leveling out moving right as June turned to July.

In August, a slight increase in deaths caused the trend line to incline but heading into September deaths trends took a downturn.

Recently higher deaths count, the bars rising above the trend line cause that trend to tilt back up.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.