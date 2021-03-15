LIVE | Gov. Andy Beshear discusses one millionth vaccination, latest COVID-19 cases

With 445 new cases reported on Sunday, the governor said the state has shown a decline for nine straight weeks.

KENTUCKY, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Kentucky for the week of March 15, 2021. Beshear will hold press conferences Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

Monday, March 15

Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky could open vaccinations to all adults before May 1. The governor said he believes everyone who wants a vaccine will have a chance to get it by May 31.

In Louisville, vaccinations have opened up to the rest of Phase 1C after first prioritizing those age 60 and up.

As of Sunday, Kentucky confirmed a total of 416,215 COVID-19 cases and 4,982 deaths since the pandemic began.

With 445 new cases reported on Sunday, the governor said the state has shown a decline for nine straight weeks.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.