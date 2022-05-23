Louisville reports more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases

Overall, Kentucky reported 8,127 new COVID-19 cases, 79 new deaths and a positivity rate of 10.52%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, Louisville is seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases.

More than 3,800 new positive cases and four new deaths were reported in Metro Louisville last week.

This week’s numbers beat the previous week by several hundred.

Jefferson County incidence rate is now 71 per 100,000.

The CDC rules considers Jefferson County as medium risk but would be deep red by the previous standards.

