Beshear: COVID-19 cases, and positivity rate trending downward

However, the governor said deaths related to the virus in the commonwealth remain too high.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky appears to be moving in the right direction as the state is seeing downward trends in virus cases and hospitalizations, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The governor said things are moving in a positive direction, however, COVID-19 related deaths continue to climb.

“In today’s report, what we see is just about everything is moving in the right direction and actually at a speed – the decrease in cases and in hospitalizations, ventilator use and ICUs – that is significant,” Gov. Beshear said. “It is a real trend, a positive trend. It has not plateaued. It is moving downward, which is reason for optimism. But our deaths, which trail cases and hospitalizations, ICUs and ventilators, remain too high.”

Beshear said many of the deaths have occurred in those 50-years-old and under – the highest they have been at any point during the pandemic.

Even though the governor said things were getting better, he cautioned Kentuckians not to get too comfortable.

Saturday saw its highest death count with 50 with 22 reported on Sunday and 31 on Monday. The state reported 3,256 new COVID-19 cases through the three-day period.

The state’s positivity rate has fallen to 7.36%.

According to state officials, from March 1 to Oct. 12, 84.9% of COVID-19 cases, 91.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 82.8% of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky have been among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

There have been 2,763,745 Kentuckians that have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

