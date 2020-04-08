Kentucky's first lady, Lt. governor launch 'Coverings for Kids'; asks for mask donations

The initiative started by Britainy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman aims to get masks/face coverings donated to school districts to help them through the pandemic.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Students in some school districts around the Commonwealth are likely headed back to in-person classes and Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear wants to make sure they have masks.

Coverings for Kids was launched Tuesday with the hopes of getting masks donated to schools.

“As a mom, nothing is more important to me than protecting each one of Kentucky’s children, as well as the teachers and staff who work hard every day to help them learn and grow,” Beshear said. “Kentuckians’ generosity is unmatched, and during this pandemic, this program will help ensure each school has enough masks to protect their students and staff.”

Donations for masks, which can be purchased or homemade, will be accepted beginning Aug. 11. School districts will announce where the drop off locations will be.

“I’m an educator who trusts educators,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “We want to provide each district with resources and guidance while still giving them the flexibility to make sure these coverings are going where they’re most needed at any given time.”

With some schools starting the year with non-traditional instruction, they are still eligible to participate in the Coverings for Kids program.

Districts who are on NTI can store the masks until schools officially reopen or distribute them to students during NTI to use in other places where masks are mandatory.

If you would like to know more about the program or how you can donate child or adult-sized face coverings, click here.

