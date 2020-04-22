NEW ALBANY, Ind. — As many small businesses struggle to stay on their feet, one local couple is taking a leap of faith and opening their own restaurant!

"You know, this is our life's dream so why stop now?” said Marcy Doering, who owns Legacy Pizza and Bakery on Vincennes Street in New Albany with her husband Chef Richard Doering.

The couple signed the lease for the restaurant space just one week before COVID-19 shut businesses down.

"It's scary enough to open a restaurant when you're putting all of your life and everything into it,” said Doering, describing a feeling of panic as the two pursued their passion for opening a pizza shop.

"He has been involved in pizza since he was a teenager,” said Doering, referring to her husband Richard. “This is the first place we've owned together even though we've been married for 23 years."

So despite a pandemic, the two fired up the pizza ovens.

"We just opened on Friday,” said Doering. “It's been unbelievable. I figured we'd be sitting around Friday night kind of bored, taking an order here and there, and it was nuts. There have been people coming from Louisville and Jeff and Clarksville. It's just been unreal, the response."

The pair is even finding a few positives about opening in such an uncertain time.

"I think it's kind of given us a practice run to make sure that everything is perfect,” said Doering.

The restaurant is only open for curbside pickup right now but plans to add a bakery, open a dining area, and hire a wait staff in the future once regulations allow.

"Now I feel great about it,” said Doering. “I'm not freaking out anymore. It makes me feel so blessed. I love the fact that people keep saying we want to support local businesses."

And she says she’s happy to be able to open a local business side by side with her husband.

"To be able to do it together, that is going to be our legacy for our kids and that's awesome."

