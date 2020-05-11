UK, Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare recruiting participants for COVID-19 clinical study

The research teams hope to enroll at least 2,000 volunteers for the trial.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky, Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville have been selected as a testing site for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 clinical research study.

The research teams plan to enroll at least 2,000 local volunteers for the trial. It’s open to people over 18 who meet inclusion criteria, including adults with and without health issues associated with an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

UK’s Dr. Richard Greenberg, an infectious disease expert with four decades of experience in vaccine development, leads the trial study.

“Service to our Commonwealth is why UK was created," said UK President Eli Capilouto. "We are doing everything we can to respond and intervene against this pandemic, now including leading a vaccine clinical trial. We are proud of this opportunity to work with our communities—especially those most impacted—in efforts to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.”

Individuals interested in participating in the trial can visit a designated website to find more information and answer a pre-screening questionnaire. Someone from the research team will contact those considered eligible, a news release states.

In Louisville, the Norton Healthcare study is led by infectious disease specialist and system epidemiologist Dr. Paul Schulz.

“Norton Healthcare has one of the largest community healthcare system-based research portfolios in the country, and we know our employees and members of the community will step up to this opportunity to participate,” Schulz said.

The Baptist Health Lexington study is led by Dr. David Dougherty, an infectious disease specialist, along with a clinical research team.

“We are proud to partner with other providers to bring the latest innovations in healthcare and wellness to our communities,” said William G. Sisson, president of Baptist Health Lexington.

All information is confidential, and completing the questionnaire does not obligate you to join the study. Qualified participants will be compensated, a spokesperson said.