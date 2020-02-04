LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ohio residents Rick and Kyala Smith attended the March 7 Speed Ball in Louisville, KY. but the Smith's didn't know there was an uninvited guest COVID-19.

The Smiths said they spent that night interacting with other guests who later tested positive.

"A couple of days later my wife called me and started feeling really poorly. Started having a cough, lots of symptoms, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue” Rick Smith said.



Rick took Kyala to the hospital, but they said because her symptoms were not severe enough and they didn't have enough tests that there was nothing they could do for her at that time.



Kyala's mother, Beverly Williams, also started feeling bad around this time and was first diagnosed with pneumonia then, testing positive for COVID-19.



After two weeks, Kyala was finally tested and was told she was positive.



"It's just been really extremely hard being helpless and not being able to help yourself to do anything and not having any energy to do anything,” Kyala said.



Kyala also lost her senses of taste and smell saying it makes it much harder to give her body the energy it needs to overcome coronavirus.



The mother and father of three said having to tell their adult sons to stay away from has been hard but they understood how important social distancing is.



“The number one thing that I tell anybody it’s not about you, it’s about others. it’s about the other people you are around. it’s about the elders, your parents, grandparents. it’s about the people who don't have the resources to get to the doctor, to get the medicine, to have somebody to take care of them,” Kyala expressed.



“This is a very serious matter, and everyone needs to take the precautions very seriously. I think even people who don't have symptoms are the most putting others at the most risk. they're going out and maybe not complying with some of the things that people who are having symptoms are doing,” Kyala said.



After spending some time in the hospital, Kyala's mother Beverly is now recovering at home.

