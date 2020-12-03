LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’ve already purchased tickets for the NCAA Tournament you can get your money back.
The NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday, the NCAA Tournament will go on as scheduled but without fans. Tournament arenas will be limited to staff and players’ families.
Here's how to get your refund
The NCAA said if you ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded. No additional action is needed.
However, if you have ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor you will receive additional information via email you provided.
Your refund will then be automatically delivered (except applicable fees) to the same card used for purchase.
The NCAA said refunds should be received within 30 business days after the date of cancellation.
If you have questions about the refund process contact the respective event venue(s) or send inquires to the NCAA via email to tickets@ncaa.org.
In addition to the NCAA announcement, the ACC Tournament said it will not allow fans for the rest of the series starting Thursday due to the coronavirus. Fans and family members will only be able to watch the tournament on television. The tournament is being held in Greensboro, NC this year.
We're waiting to hear from the ACC on how you can get a refund if you bought tickets for the tournament.
ACC Statement:
“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”
