TAMPA, Fla. — McDonald's says it will close the seating areas in its dining rooms at its company-owned fast food joints in the U.S.

The company also wants its franchisees to do the same in an effort to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to USA TODAY, the change will be effective beginning at the close of business on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal says the burger chain will keep serving customers at its drive-thru windows. People can continue getting food delivered in markets where that service is offered.

The chain expects most of its franchises to temporarily halt dining room service, in accordance with the company's guidance.

McDonald's PlayPlaces will also be shut down.

