KENTUCKY - Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, continue to spread around the state and the country after the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Unprecedented measures have been taken to slow, or "flatten the curve," of the virus.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

WHAS11 News will track and bring you the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Where is coronavirus in Kentucky

The following map shows a list of coronavirus cases by county in the state of Georgia, as confirmed by the Georgia Department of Health. Bookmark this page and check back often for updates.

What are symptoms of coronavirus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, coronavirus patients have reported a mild to severe respiratory illness, with symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

Those symptoms can appear within two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

Coronavirus, Flu or Allergies? Here's the difference.

Steps to prevent contracting coronavirus

The CDC recommends these everyday lifestyle tips for avoiding the spread of any type of respiratory virus:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

RELATED: Handwashing takes forefront as coronavirus concerns grow, but are you doing it correctly?

If you are sick, the CDC says to take these steps to avoid spreading a respiratory illness:

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

