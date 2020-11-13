Louisville clinic learning more about long-term effects of COVID-19

There isn't much data to work with so far, but a doctor at Norton Healthcare is hopeful that "things are going to get better."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are still many questions about COVID-19 and, for many patients, recovering from the virus is just the beginning. To support these patients, Norton Healthcare is running a long-term COVID-19 clinic for people struggling with lingering symptoms.

Dr. Navid Pour-Ghasemi oversees the Louisville clinic and he’s no stranger to the coronavirus pandemic. He was on the front lines in Los Angeles when the pandemic broke out.

“There was a lot of fear of the unknown that really characterized these initial experiences,” he said.

The clinic at Norton Healthcare has been open since August. So far, the team has seen a total of 65 patients, whose ages range from 19 to 81. Since the clinic opened, more than 80% of their patients have been women.

Dr. Pour-Ghasemi said the most common symptoms he sees are fatigue, shortness of breath and joint pain.

How long these symptoms last depends on the patient, but the doctor said the symptoms do go away eventually with the help of physical therapy and other treatments.

“In my experience and in the literature, you’re looking at weeks to months in most cases for these symptoms,” he said.

He added that lingering symptoms are not uncommon after a virus, but the symptoms from COVID-19 can be a little tougher to deal with. To help with the emotional toll, the clinic provides mental health resources in addition to physical therapy.

If someone has lingering symptoms of COVID-19, they can call the long-term clinic and make an appointment at 502-861-4488.

It hasn't quite been a year since the first confirmed case of COVID-19, so there isn’t much long-term data to look at. However, even after some grim short-term experiences, Dr. Pour-Ghasemi remains hopeful.

“There’s so much research going on right now in the realm of vaccines. We’re learning more about how it spreads, how we can keep it from spreading and ultimately keep each other safe. So, keep the faith…things are going to get better.”

