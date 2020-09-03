LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Sunday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms there are four confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. The first case was announced Friday, March 6 in Harrison County.

The three additional confirmed cases were announced Sunday evening. The latest cases are in Jefferson and Fayette counties with a second person diagnosed in Harrison County. All four patients are in isolation.

Governor Beshear said the state has received results for 21 tests with 17 of those being negative. The Governor said additional positive tests should be expected.

“We are ready for this,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have been preparing with every minute that we have to make sure we can respond and respond appropriately.”

Gov. Beshear announced Friday that Kentucky is now under a state of emergency.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Friday, March 6, 2020 | First confirmed case of coronavirus in Kentucky announced by Gov. Andy Beshear at a 1:00 p.m. news conference.

The person who tested positive for COVID-19 lives in Harrison County. The person is currently receiving treatment at University of Kentucky's Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

Saturday, March 7 | Officials with Harrision Memorial Health in Cynthiana, Kentucky say the state’s first coronavirus patient didn’t meet the criteria for testing. The patient had flu-like symptoms and didn’t meet KDPH’s health screening. The hospital treated the patient, but those symptoms never subsided. Further testing was conducted after the patient returned to the hospital.

Hospital officials said COVID-19 screenings have been in place since early January as mandated by the Centers for Disease Control. They say all patients at all points of entry are screened for the potential risk.

Sunday, March 8 | Three new confirmed cases announced in Kentucky. The latest cases are in Jefferson and Fayette counties with a second person diagnosed in Harrison County.

Louisville Mayor, Greg Fisher, says he doesn't have much information on the Jefferson County patient or how they may have contracted it. He is encouraging long-term care facilities to restrict visitors and encouraging people to work remotely if possible. If you feel sick, he suggests people stay home.

Schools and nursing homes

Govenor Beshear announced Saturday that Harrison County Schools will be closed in for several days. He also recommended nursing homes should close to visitors in the coming days. Beshear said these steps are preventative for potential spread of the virus.

The risk for Kentuckains to contract the virus is still low, the governor said.

"It's absolutely essential people remain calm. We're going to get through this. We've gotten through things just like this and even worse in the past," said Dr. Steven Stack, public health commissioner, Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "We'll all be okay when we get to the other end of this."

From the Experts

WHAS11 News is committed to reporting information about coronavirus in a responsible way, by giving context to information we pass on to you. This is why you'll see 'Facts Not Fear' as part of the header in many of our graphics and stories on all platforms.