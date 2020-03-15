LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday, March 15 | Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing response to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and said the state has three additional positive cases.

Kentucky's number of positive cases is now 21. The new positive cases are in Jefferson County and one in Clark County. Gov. Beshear said that while the state’s first patient fully recovered from the virus, of the 21 patients is in critical condition and is not expected to recover. Beshear said that while the coronavirus is not the only factor in that individual's condition, it is a contributing factor.

After attending a recent event in Louisville where someone who attended later tested positive, Gov. Beshear tested negative on Saturday and is not showing any symptoms.

Gov. Beshear said 14 of the 16 Kentuckians who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship are on their way back to the state. He said two other Kentuckians, who were at a different Air Force base, will return Monday.

“These are our people. I don’t think they have been treated the way they should.” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear urged people not to unnecessarily buy large amounts of food and household items, making it unavailable for others.

Gov. Beshear said one person, who tested positive at UofL, left against medical advice and returned to his home in Nelson County. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department asked him to self-quarantine, but he refused. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is currently working with the local county attorney and county judge-executive to obtain an order to force him to quarantine in his home.

Kentucky's current COVID-19 patient information:

Harrison, F, 27, out of hospital and fully recovered

Fayette, M, 40

Jefferson, M, 69

Harrison, F, 67

Harrison, M, 68

Fayette, M, 46

Harrison, F, 54

Harrison, M, 60

Harrison, M, 51

Fayette, F, 31

Jefferson, F, 67

Bourbon, M, 66

Jefferson, F, 68

Jefferson, F, 80

Nelson, M, 53

Montgomery, M, 56

Fayette, M, 47

Fayette, M, 31

Clark, M, 49

Jefferson, F, 73

Jefferson

LOUISVILLE | During the call via teleconference, Mayor Greg Fischer confirmed he is in self isolation after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

“Although I have no symptoms, I was tested for the virus in consultation with the Metro Department of Health and Wellness,” said Mayor Fischer. “I do not yet have the results of that test. In the meantime, I have self-isolated, just as we’d ask anyone to do. Should the test come back positive, I’ll be working from home for the quarantine period, which begins with date of exposure, so that’s March 7.”

The Mayor will be in isolation until early in the week after receiving guidance from Metro Health and Wellness that he be isolated 14 days from the date of exposure. He added that future media briefings on the city’s response to the pandemic will be conducted virtually in order to limit person-to-person contact.

The Mayor also reminded the public of the steps taken so far in order to contain the spread and protect the public.

Those measures include temporary closure of:

17 Louisville Free Public Library

13 community centers

The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center

Some indoor Louisville Zoo attractions

Two historic homes operated by Louisville Metro Parks & Recreation– Historic Locust Grove and Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, will close for tours and programs.

*The grounds at both sites will remain open to the public.

The Wilderness Road Senior Center closed at the end of business Friday, March 13.

Here's what is open in Louisville:

City golf courses and public parks

Five community centers will be open solely for the purpose of meal distribution. Seniors can get five meals at a time and return the following week for another five meals.

Shawnee Community Center

Beechmont Community Center

Sun Valley Community Center

Wilderness Road Senior Center

Arthur S Kling Community Center

Meals also will be available at the East Government Center. For more information, call (502) 574-5050.