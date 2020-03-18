This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Wednesday, March 18

5 p.m. - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

An 8-month-old in Jefferson County has tested positive for coronavirus. Gov. Beshear said the test is very rare, and said the baby is in "good condition."

Beshear said there are 35 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, and one additional case for a person who is in New York.

An 88-year-old in Bourbon County, person in their 60s in Franklin County and a female in Jefferson County have tested positive today. Beshear said he received positive tests from Clark, Warren, Kenton and Fayette County, but said he did not have demographics at this time.

He said one Montgomery County patient has been released from the hospital and is in good condition.

Beshear said all schools are now eligible for non-traditional instruction. He also said elective procedures must stop after today or it will be a mandate.

The Department of Community-Based Services will extend recipients of all public assistance programs for three months. Anyone who is now unemployed can immediately apply for Medicaid.

All charitable gaming licenses will also be suspended. The governor said bingo parlors must close immediately. Recreational and entertainment facilities like salons and gyms are expected to close today.

4 p.m. - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

Mayor Fischer announced his wife, Alexandra Gerassimides, has tested positive for coronavirus.

He previously tested negative after he and Gerassimides came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus during the Speed Ball at Speed Art Museum.

-

WHAS11's Doug Proffitt spoke with philanthropist Christy Brown, a Louisville woman who tested positive for coronavirus on March 13, about her symptoms and recovery. Listen to the interview here:

RELATED: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's wife tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Real-time COVID-19 updates in Kentucky: Gov. Beshear orders hair salons, gyms, spas and movie theaters to close

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Trump to marshal private sector against virus

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.