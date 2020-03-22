LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Sunday, March 22

2 p.m.

Kentucky senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. The senator made the announcement via Twitter.

In the tweet, it says Paul is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

10 a.m.

Masonic Home Louisville has confirmed that a former patient at the daily living campus has tested positive for coronavirus.

The patient was living at the Sam Swope Care Center in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

According to Masonic Home Louisville, the patient was in continuous isolation while receiving care and all isolation protocols were applied. They say they were notified by a local hospital about the former patient's diagnosis.

9 a.m.

The Kentucky government website for COVID-19 reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 99.

