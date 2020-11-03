LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 has spread around the globe, reaching Louisville, and the Coalition for the Homeless is concerned for the health of the city’s vulnerable homeless population.

Those experiencing homelessness often have no choice but to live and sleep in conditions which put them at risk for health concerns, including the novel coronavirus.

To help protect the homeless, the coalition is working with the Department of Health and Wellness as well as following guidance from the National Alliance to End Homelessness. They have also asked the community to support their member agencies who “are in desperate need of the same personal hygiene items that are in short supply across the city, state, and country—including hand sanitizer, toilet paper, facial tissue, disinfectant spray, and face masks.”

The coalition is also concerned for those experiencing housing instability. For those people, a health crisis or unexpected expenses could keep them from making rent payments. That’s why they are asking landlords to consider grace periods for tenants who may not be able to work due to illness.

For a list of member agencies, click here, and for more information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit kycovid-19.ky.gov.

