CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — Clarksville Community Schools have closed and have decided to move to eLearning or alternate instruction.

According to Clarksville Community Schools Facebook page: “Based on the current situation and after consultation with Dr. Eric Yazel of the Clark County Health Department, we have decided Clarksville Community Schools will be closed and shift to eLearning/alternate instruction."

March 13- March 20 is when these changes will go into effect immediately.

Spring Break will continue as planned.

