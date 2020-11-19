Clark County implements restaurant, bar restrictions

In an effort to combat COVID-19, Clark Co. restaurants now have to operate at 75% capacity and bars must close before 10 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — According to a release from the Clark County Health Department, new restaurant and bar restrictions will take effect this Friday, Nov. 20 and last until Dec. 4.

The restrictions include restaurants operating at 75% capacity and are to be closed at 10 p.m.

Additionally, social gatherings and events are prohibited from exceeding 50% capacity of the facility or building occupancy limits.

The daily infection rates and hospitalizations in Clark County have driven the decision to impose more stringent requirements for restaurants, bars, social gatherings, and events, the health department says.

The county's currently 7-day positivity rate is 11.87%.

The Clark Co. Health Department believes these additional measures will provide the County’s best defense against more restrictive orders outlined by the governor.

