LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The LGBTQ community is being impacted by COVID-19 more than others.

City leaders met Tuesday to discuss ways in helping them during the pandemic.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief of Equity Kendall Boyd discussed the disproportionate impact.

Metro Government says they will support the Louisville Pride Foundation by focusing on resilience, equity, and compassion.

“So with respect to our response efforts, if we do not put this equitable lens on, we would not be able to recognize that disproportionate impact. That is just one example. Equity and compassion, there are more than just buzzwords. They are the way that we live and operate every day,” Boyd said.



It’s a sentiment the city hopes to practice.

Right now, those preexisting health conditions are being factored into Metro Government's response efforts.

