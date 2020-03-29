LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you get the city’s recent COVID-19 emergency alert?

Sunday’s weather may be perfect for getting outside but officials are reminding people to stay inside as they continue to stress the importance of social distancing to flatten the curve of this virus.

"Staying home will save lives. No one is immune to COVID-19. Stay home; limit trips to the store for essentials; wash your hands frequently; stay 6ft from others; and avoid public gatherings. Stay connected with friends and family by phone or through social media," the alert read.

This comes after reports of people congregating in local parks and streets without keeping social distancing in mind.

“We cannot have hundreds of people coming together in Louisville which the mayor talked about happening last night. If hundreds of people come together, several people are going to die because of it. That is what we are facing," Governor Andy Beshear said on Saturday.

Fischer also spoke Saturday, saying some don’t understand the seriousness and gravity of the virus.

So far, Louisville has 140 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Reporting hotline | Gov. Beshear has a COVID-19 Reporting Hotline setup: (833-597-2337) that will investigate complaints about non-compliance with coronavirus mandates. Labor Cabinet personnel will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.Kentuckians can also file complaints online.

For more information visit the City of Louisville's official page on COVID-19.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Mayor, governor call out crowds gathering on 13th Street despite social distancing orders

Louisville Councilwoman Paula McCraney tests positive for COVID-19

Real-time updates: 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky; 9 deaths confirmed statewide

Second Fort Knox employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

President Trump approves Kentucky's request for federal disaster declaration amid coronavirus outbreak

Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery to distribute free hand sanitizer

Tracking COVID-19 in Kentucky

Omni Louisville closes amid coronavirus outbreak

Fort Knox employee tests positive for COVID-19

Kroger employee at Louisville distribution center tests positive for COVID-19