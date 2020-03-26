LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has temporarily furloughed employees at certain properties including, Derby City Gaming, that has ceased operations following government-ordered closures amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The closures will begin immediately, however, CDI is taking steps to limit the impact of its employees by continuing to provide health, dental, vision, and life insurance benefits.

Salaried employees across the company will receive a salary reduction.

The most senior level of executive management will receive the largest salary decrease based on both percentage and dollar amount. These salary reductions will be in effect until the Company begins to return to normalized operations.

CDI is fully committed to working with relevant authorities in each state to determine when each property is permitted to reopen.

“This is not a decision any company ever wishes to make and it is particularly tough when those affected are deeply respected team members who have helped us build great facilities and strong businesses of which we are all very proud,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “We look forward to welcoming our team members and customers back when we are able to reopen our properties and return to normal operations.”

CDI properties that will be affected by the temporary furloughs include:

Derby City Gaming (Louisville, KY)

Calder Casino (Miami Gardens, FL)

Fair Grounds Slots and VLT operations (New Orleans, LA)

Harlow’s Casino (Greenville, MS)

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin (Farmington, PA)

Ocean Downs Casino (Berlin, MD)

Oxford Casino (Oxford, ME)

Presque Isle Downs & Casino (Erie, PA)

Riverwalk Casino (Vicksburg, MS)

Arlington International Racecourse (Arlington Heights, IL)

