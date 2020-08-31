Kentucky state officials announce changes to emergency regulations regarding childcare

Officials unveiled their new guidance and announced licensed facilities can increase the number of children allowed from 10 to 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has released new guidance on the new regulations relating to childcare and childcare facilities.

Officials unveiled their “Journey to a New Kentucky: Changes to Child-Care Facilities Guidance,” which addresses increased capacity and the shortages of registered and certified providers.

Under the new guidance, licensed care facilities can increase the number of children allowed from 10 to 15. Certified homes along with licensed infant and 1-year-old classrooms can return to their typical group size.

The state now says accelerated licensing is available for partial-day and employer-based providers. There would also be a $2,500 startup incentive bonus through the CARES Act.

“We also recognize our children’s need to learn and socialize and the essential role of child care for working parents. It is good that everyone is now recognizing the importance of child care,” Secretary Eric Friedlander said. “It has been a difficult time for child-care providers. CARES Act funding has resulted in over $67 million going to Kentucky child-care providers.”

There would also be help for parents to meet needs for non-traditional instruction days by aiding background checks on providers and ensuring staffers are masked, using proper hygiene, enforcing temperature checks and small groups.