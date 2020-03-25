LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most students have been away from school for almost two weeks now.

They aren’t seeing their friends and teachers every day, which can be tough.

Chancey Elementary teachers started to miss their students after not seeing them in class, so they came up with a way to say hello, but from a distance.

The teachers arrived at Chancey Wednesday morning to line up for a parade.

“We’re going to honk and be a little bit obnoxious, but we want to get their attention and let them know that the Chancey teachers and staff are here,” Chancey Principal Tioka Ivory said.

The idea came from the teachers. Some have been staying in contact with their students through Google classroom but wanted to give them an in-person greeting.

“We sent messages out to kids to hopefully be waving from their windows or their porches, just to keep a lookout for their teachers coming by to say hello,” third-grade teacher Leslie Spivak said.

They headed out into the neighborhood with decorated cars, following some of the routes buses take to bring kids to school, waving and honking along the way.

“It’s awesome, it was so great,” Chancey parent Faith Sea said. “At first I didn’t know what all the honking was about, like what’s going on.”

Faith Sea’s son goes to Chancey and her daughter goes to Norton. They heard the parade coming by and stepped outside to wave at the teachers.

“I noticed all the cars, they had balloons, they were excited,” said Sea. “I got instantly excited to see all the teachers excited about coming through and honking their horns.”

The students just saw their teachers for a few minutes. But the teachers wanted to show their students that they’re always there.

“We’re missing them and supporting them during this tough time,” Ivory said.

