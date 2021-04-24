Central High students take the lead in one-time vaccine clinic

"They know how serious this is, and they’re eager to help protect their community from this virus,” Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 people received their COVID-19 vaccine at Central High School’s one-day clinic on Saturday.

The student-driven initiative focused on combatting the spread of misinformation.

Students spent time on research papers, answering questions about the vaccines to give the community.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visited the clinic and it comes two weeks after Gov. Andy Beshear announced his Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge. It’s his challenge to get 2.5 million Kentuckians their first dose of the vaccine COVID-19 vaccine.

“I got it by example. Governor Beshear got it by example. My children have all been vaccinated because they're old enough and I wouldn't allow anyone in my family to do this if I thought there was a serious risk,” she said.

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio challenged his students 16 and older to get vaccinated.

State officials said the highest incidence rate of the virus exists among those 39 and younger.

Central High is scheduling second-dose appointments three weeks from now at the school.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.