Cardinal Stadium mass vaccination site closes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After administering nearly 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, UofL Health has closed the mass vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium.

Officials said they have always planned to close the site after about seven week. On the last day, they gave out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and final shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

While there were nearly 4,000 people coming to Cardinal Stadium during the first few days, the demand has trended down since then. UofL Health's site at Brook and Liberty will stay open through at least June.

"It's been a really great time and exciting to have done what we've done and moving on to something, hopefully, moving past this pandemic and moving into our normal life again," Dr. Hugh Shoff said.

Next, UofL Health said it will concentrate on marketing their clinics and Urgent Care facilities for vaccinations.

Officials also announced they will require all employees have the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1, with some exceptions. UofL Health is the first to require a vaccine in Kentucky, however other hospitals may follow.

The requirement is based on FDA approval of at least one of the vaccines, which is expected before September. If none are approved, the requirement will be pushed back.

