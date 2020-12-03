CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Campbellsville University is suspending face to face instruction beginning on March 16 and classes will move to online until March 27.

According to a news release, Campbellsville University President Dr. Michael V. Carter, face-to-face instruction in academic programs will go on hiatus at the of the business day on March 13.

"While Kentucky is a low-risk state and there is no known case of COVID-19 on our campus or regional centers, we believe steps are in order," Carter said.

Degree program face-to-face classes will be delivered by virtual technology while Technology Training Center Certificate classes, such as cosmetology, barbering, allied health, etc. will be determined on a case-by-case basis. The faculty will communicate with their respective students as to how courses will be delivered.

Students are responsible for completing coursework via the determined avenues of instruction. Residential students have the option to continue their studies from home or in the residence halls. Residence hall students who choose to return home may leave their belongings in their rooms.

All international students who choose to leave campus during this time must report to the Center for Global Engagement (CGE) before leaving campus. Any student traveling beyond the university environment is encouraged to follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.

Residence hall students have the choice to stay in the residence hall. If they do so, residence hall directors will have room cleaning and disinfectant supplies available for students. On-campus residents are encouraged to keep adequate social distances to mitigate the at of viral diseases.

The university foodservice will continue. Special wellness stations will be set up. Students who do not have access to technology off campus may use campus or center facilities, where computer technology will be available in a number of locations.

Sanitizer will be available to wipe down computers between users. University-sponsored international travel has been suspended. University-sponsored domestic travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Following a notice from the Mid-South Conference, all university sports competition has also been stopped through March 31. This includes the NAIA National Basketball Tournament in which the Campbellsville University women's basketball and women's wrestling teams were scheduled to compete.

All campus sites are prepared to cancel or adjust any university events. "The university's cleaning staff, augmented by others, is working diligently for a safe environment," Carter said. "Disinfecting all high touch areas and equipment is a priority."

All university offices, including academic support, will remain open. The use of technology for communication is recommended.

For those who choose to stay on campus during this time, the following recommended wellness points need to be kept in mind:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

