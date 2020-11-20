Daniel Cameron joins Kentucky private school in filing lawsuit against Beshear's new orders

The lawsuit claims the new COVID-19 restrictions in effect violate the First Amendment as schools, public or private, must move to remote learning until January.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — According to a release, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is joining a Kentucky private school in filing a federal court lawsuit against Governor Andy Beshear's new COVID-19 restrictions.

The suit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, claims that part of the Governor’s Nov. 18 Executive Order halting in-person instruction at religious schools violates the First Amendment as well as the Commonwealth’s Religious Freedom and Restoration Act.

Wednesday, Beshear issued new COVID-19 restrictions for the Commonwealth including the move to remote learning for all Kentucky schools, public or private, until at least Jan. 4.

Earlier this month, Kentucky's highest court unanimously upheld Beshear's previous orders after a lawsuit was filed by Cameron. That case revolved around the governor’s emergency powers.

Danville Christian Academy, Inc. is the school, Cameron is joining in the filing of the suit.

My statement regarding the lawsuit we filed in federal court today to stop the Governor's unconstitutional order banning in-person instruction at religious schools.



Read more: https://t.co/FlsDOYF4Oo pic.twitter.com/yFrg7aoPCd — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) November 20, 2020

“The Governor’s school-closure order prohibits religious organizations from educating children consistent with and according to their faith,” said Cameron in a statement. “The ability to provide and receive a private religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment. Religiously affiliated schools that follow recommended social-distancing guidelines should be allowed to remain open. In August, we issued guidance stating that a closure of religious schools during the pandemic would risk violating the U.S. Constitution and state law. The Governor dismissed the guidance, and he has now forced us to bring a lawsuit to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians.”

According to the release, Danville Christian Academy has implemented protocols to safely provide in-person instruction, spending between $20,000 and $30,000 to operationalize a safety plan.

