Local businesses in violation of COVID-19 rules following holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 4th of July weekend brought out crowds of people to local businesses.

And a few of those businesses got notices from Metro Public Health related to their re-opening.

Kentucky Kingdom and Agave and Rye are just two of those businesses.

They have both been working hard to meet all re-opening guidelines and they've been fast-acting following their run-in with Metro Public Health.

"We have lots of measures in place that we have coordinated for this preparedness plan that was approved by the state task force and we were happy to do so and we think that's going well."



Lesly Birkner and her team at Kentucky Kingdom have been working for months to come up with a workable plan to reopen their theme park.

The holiday weekend drew in a large crowd and an unexpected notice





Their 200 plus page plan outlined how they would encourage social distancing not ensure it. They've put in a mile of 6-foot social distancing markers, added hand sanitizing stations, as well as making frequent announcements to patrons reminding them to socially distance.



"We did issue 11 orders for protection with the assistance with Louisville metro and officers two facilities that really needed to improve practices some made corrections on-site, one facility decided to close early."



Agave and Rye also made the list of 11 businesses that were notified of failing to comply with proper CDC guidelines.

In a statement, Agave and Rye say they take the health and safety of the community and their staff very seriously.

'The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department did visit our restaurant and found our sanitation to be exemplary but asked that our kitchen staff wear masks while in the restaurant.'

The company confirms they have since purchased masks for all kitchen staff and are happy to comply.



During a morning briefing, Mayor Fischer along with Connie Mendel with Public Health had this to say about the holiday weekend turnout:



"We're trying to keep people healthy and we're relying on the owners of the bars and the restaurants any place where people are getting out to help up with the proper protocol."



"We realize folks are so excited to be out in their favorite pubs and bars, as we are but a lot of it really is on the patrons, we need the patrons to help their favorite pub and bars to stay open."



In particular with Kentucky Kingdom, KK was upset with the wording on their notice, which said they need to ‘ensure’ social distancing, but that their proposal only says ‘encouraging.’ Based on the requirements from the Governor, the wording says ‘ensure.’ KK would also be subject to normal inspections with or without covid –in particular for their food/chlorine levels/ things of that nature.

Kathy Turner with Metro Safe confirms they do all their inspections in-person.

Metro Safe monitors online and take submissions for businesses from patrons, but they do send out an inspector to the location to make their own judgment before writing up a notice.

Turner also says none of the businesses were fined only given a notice about the changes they need to make, restaurants and venues would only be fined if the guidelines and rules are continuously broken.

Read Agave and Rye's statement:

“We take the health and safety of the community and our team very seriously. We can verify that the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department did visit our restaurant and found our sanitation to be exemplary but asked that our kitchen staff wear masks while in the restaurant. Upon learning about the Louisville mandate that all kitchen personal also wear masks, we immediately purchased the masks for our kitchen staff, and are happy to comply.”

