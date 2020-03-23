LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The company behind brands like Jack Daniel's and Old Forester have announced a $1 million donation to coronavirus response funds.

Brown-Forman Corporation will contribute to funds dedicated to the hospitality and service industry as well as the city's One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund.

“As COVID-19 has spread throughout the world, we want to provide assistance to our communities in this time of great need,” said CEO Lawson Whiting.

Specifically, the donation will go to the United States Bartenders' Guild Foundation Emergency Assistance Program to help anyone struggling financially as bars and restaurants close.

Brown-Forman has also partnered with the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, and will match up to $100,000 of donations that go toward restaurant workers affected by coronavirus. Donations can be submitted here.

Funds will also go to the One Louisville fund dedicated to helping local businesses or nonprofits working at the frontlines. The company also said officials are looking to help its employees in countries outside of the United States. Brown-Forman currently has employees in 170 countries.

Louisville native Jamon Brown has also started a fundraiser to help the local restaurant association and city's funds. Brown is matching the first $5,000 in donations. To donate, visit his GoFundMe.

